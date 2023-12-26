Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'split' for Christmas Eve bash

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes preferred their kids over each other for Christmas celebrations

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been inseparable since their affair became public—but the pair decided to remain separated for the Christmas holiday as they opted to enjoy themselves with their respective kids.



Sharing the sweet moments on Instagram, the duo gave a separate peek into their holiday celebrations.

At first, the blonde anchor gave priority to her girls as they cooked, laughed, and enjoyed. "Merry Xmas Eve," she shared on Instagram. The ex-ABC anchor shared two teenage daughters, Ava and Annalise, with ex-Tim McIntosh.

In the meantime, the CNN alum gave special treatment to his 10-year-old daughter Sabine. The father-daughter duo spends quality time with each other by watching films.

Describing her daughter's movie choice, T.J. joked on the internet, "She picked it. #BabySabine," he added; the pair later switched to Die Hard, noting, "That's more like it."

Moreover, the father-of-two also gave a snippet of her daughter's (ex-Marilee Fiebig kid) excitement about Christmas gifts.

"That time of night when kids start counting and shaking their gifts," he shared on social media.