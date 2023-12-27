Korean entertainment industry remembers Lee Sun-kyun after his shocking death

Tributes hail Lee Sun-kyun: ‘Great loss for Korean industry'

At the shocking death of Lee Sun-kyun—a flood of rich tributes from his costars hailed him as a pivotal part of Korean entertainment.



On Instagram, popular South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun remembered the late actor, “Everyone deserves to be forgiven for their mistakes,” adding, his demise was a “Great loss for Korean entertainment.”

In the K-pop world, noted singer Cha Hyun-ok, also known as Yuri, shared her feelings on his apparent suicide.

“Rest in peace, Lee Sun Kyun. I am so sad… This makes me even more afraid of people. He was human, just like us… Should his mistake cost him his life? This is heartbreaking and tragic. I am sending prayers to his family,” the Into You singer shared.

In the meantime, actor Lee Ji Hoon was furious in his tribute as he expressed sorrow at the star’s loss but at the same time slammed the latter’s haters.

“I am shocked and afraid. Is it fair for someone to judge when they themselves had never experienced (what he was going through)?” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

He continued, “To those who judge others, can you look yourself in the mirror and not be embarassad about your own life?”