Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram account after dropping major hints of a new record album

Ariana Grande confirms new album?

Ariana Grande seemingly confirmed her new album after dropping major clues on her social media.

The apparent confirmation comes after the 30 year-old singer took to her Instagram account and shared a number of behind-the-scenes images and videos of herself at work with her partners, penning: “See you soon."

Ariana kicked off the trip to the memory lane with a series of Polaroid photos, featuring Swedish producers Ilya Salmanzadeh and Savan Kotecha, as well as vocalist Max Martin to be among the people who have contributed to her new album.

Ilya has collaborated with the Dangerous Woman hitmaker before in songs like Breathin', Bad Idea, and Santa Tell Me.

Moreover, the carousel also included a screengrab of Ariana jamming with a friend on FaceTime and an image of a big grand piano with a view of Ilya working.

In the last images, Ariana sat at the mixing board and posed with tears in her eyes whereas the last monochromatic video clip showed her covered in a blanket, sobbing on the couch.

When asked how she was feeling, the Positions crooner replied in a weeping voice: “I'm so tired but so happy and grateful, but also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons and that moving is impossible.”

