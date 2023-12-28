 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse

Cher took to Los Angeles Superior Court to control her son Elijah Blue Allman’s drug problem

Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse

Cher has decided to take a major step to control her son Elijah Blue Allman’s drug problem.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 77 year-old singer took to Los Angeles Superior Court and filed for a conservatorship of him.

Claiming that he’s "substantially unable to manage his financial resources,” Cher is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son's property.

While Elijah was due to receive assets from his trust before the end of 2023, the singer claimed that she urgently "needs to protect his property from loss or injury."

The Believe hitmaker also dismissed his estranged wife Marieangela King as a potential conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crisis.”

The filing explains further: "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Cher is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs.”

Claiming that she has been working tirelessly to help her son get the the treatment he needs, the filing concludes: “Cher loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind.”

