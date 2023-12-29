 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Holly Willoughby to make HUGE TV comeback with THIS show

Holly Willoughby is set to return to ITV after 'This Morning' exit following Phillip Schofield controversy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 29, 2023

Holly Willoughby is set to return to ITV after This Morning exit following Phillip Schofield controversy
Holly Willoughby is set to return to ITV after 'This Morning' exit following Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby is set to make her comeback on one of ITV's most popular shows. Willoughby will be returning as host of Dancing On Ice next year. She will be joined by new co-host Stephen Mulhern, who is replacing Phillip Schofield.

The news comes after a difficult year for Willoughby. In October, a man was charged with plotting to kidnap and murder the presenter. She took a break from hosting duties around this time. 

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family,” she said at the time,” she said in a statement.

Willoughby had also been shaken by revelations around This Morning co-host Schofield's alleged inappropriate behavior on the show. An investigation found colleagues were unaware of his personal relationships.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment, expressed excitement about the double hosting change.

Rawcliffe noted: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Inside Princess Diana's 'terrifying' and 'uneasy' last Christmases with royals
Inside Princess Diana's 'terrifying' and 'uneasy' last Christmases with royals
Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win
Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win
Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion video
Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion
Meghan Markle won't let Netflix 'cut ties' after Spotify loss
Meghan Markle won't let Netflix 'cut ties' after Spotify loss
Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy
Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'
Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away video
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation' video
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation'