Holly Willoughby to make HUGE TV comeback with THIS show

Holly Willoughby is set to return to ITV after 'This Morning' exit following Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby is set to make her comeback on one of ITV's most popular shows. Willoughby will be returning as host of Dancing On Ice next year. She will be joined by new co-host Stephen Mulhern, who is replacing Phillip Schofield.

The news comes after a difficult year for Willoughby. In October, a man was charged with plotting to kidnap and murder the presenter. She took a break from hosting duties around this time.

“It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family,” she said at the time,” she said in a statement.

Willoughby had also been shaken by revelations around This Morning co-host Schofield's alleged inappropriate behavior on the show. An investigation found colleagues were unaware of his personal relationships.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment, expressed excitement about the double hosting change.

Rawcliffe noted: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”