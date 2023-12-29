 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle looking for 'more permanent' work as 'actress?'

Meghan Markle is told to repair her image in front of her fans

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 29, 2023

Meghan Markle is warned to be mindful of her public perceptions.

The Duchess of Sussex is seemingly looking for new career opportunities as she is asked to treat carefully in the coming year.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman identifies how the Duchess is in trouble with lack of guidance.

He told Daily Express US: "For Meghan's potential return to the entertainment world, numerous opportunities may be available without auditions, but a more permanent role might require careful consideration for more permanent work as an actress, which would mean Harry taking a step back to support her career, and ensuring the children are looked after.

"Should Meghan look to work behind the camera in a professional capacity, then extensive training would be required to win the support of the crew and cast on set."

Boardman further warned: "Meghan is still not showing herself in the best light and needs to be mindful of public perception, as recent incidents have shown a need for strategic improvements in her public image.

"Misreading situations, including a recent cameo appearance in a coffee company's social media campaign and needs to learn when to take a step back (for example, when she believed she was on stage to make a small speech at Kevin Costner's charity event).

