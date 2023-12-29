North West honours dad Kanye West on Christmas

 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014 and divorced in 2022. They share four children together

Melanie Walker

Friday, December 29, 2023

Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West has honoured her father by following in his footsteps with her latest fashion statement.

North West, 10 sported her father’s archival jacket for the annual Kardashian family Christmas Eve party on Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian turned to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, and shared stunning photos of her children, highlighting North West’s outfit choice.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the family photos with caption “Christmas 2023.”

Kim Kardashian’s post has received over 3.6 million hearts.

Reacting to the photos, Khloe Kardashian commented, “All of the babies are serving!!!!! Wow wow wow.”

According to the Mirror UK, North West flaunted the sparkly oversized jacket that her father Kanye West wore to the 2016 Met Gala, the musician attended with his former wife Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in 2014 in Italy, divorced in 2022, and share four children together.

