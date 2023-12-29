A controversial prisoner reveals the influence Taylor Swift's music had on her tough life in prison

Photo Taylor Swift comes out as 'beacon of hope' for a popular felon

Gypsy Rose Blanchard comes out as a die heart fan of Taylor Swift.

The popular prisoner, who has just been set free on Thursday on parole, reveals the impact of Taylor’s music on her life.

In an exclusive conversation with TMZ, the 27-year-old felon revealed how she escaped the dark hours of captivity.

Gypsy told the outlet that one person proved to be her rock in prison. The female felon disclosed that person to be no one else but The Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift.

Blanchard also maintained in her conversation that she had been a fan of Taylor Swift since her early years and that kept her get through the rough seven years in prison.

She went on to express her wish to see Travis Kelce’s lady-love at his Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game, for which her husband Ryan Scott Anderson has already bagged tickets.

For the unversed, in 2015, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was found guilty of provoking her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to murder her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

The reason for Gypsy’s callous action was found to be her mother’s abuse, which translated as making Gypsy believe that she suffered from muscular dystrophy, leukemia, and other serious illnesses for years.