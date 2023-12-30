Directed by Sean Durkin, 'The Iron Claw' focuses on the relationship between the Von Erich brothers and their father Fritz

Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, show off line dancing skills

In a surprising turn of events, the cast of The Iron Claw, including Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson, showcased their line dancing skills in a scene posted by studio A24 on social media.

The tweet featured a reference to the John Denver song, Thank God I’m a Country Boy, playing during the wedding scene between professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich (played by Efron) and his on-screen wife Pam (James).

Set in 1980s Texas, the movie chronicles the tragic story of the Von Erich wrestling family, with the line-dancing scene offering a brief moment of joy amidst the family's misfortunes.

According to Daily Mail, the film has already garnered $9,917,051 in domestic revenue since its release last Friday, according to Box Office Mojo.

Efron and James, who spoke with the AP on December 20, shared their experiences portraying the star-crossed couple in the wrestling family often referred to as the Kennedys of wrestling.

Efron opened up about the emotional demands of playing surviving brother Kevin, emphasizing the significance of a scene where James gave him a much-needed hug.

Despite the family's tragic history, Kevin Von Erich expressed the desire for audiences to understand the profound love between the brothers.