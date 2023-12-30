 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, show off line dancing skills

Directed by Sean Durkin, 'The Iron Claw' focuses on the relationship between the Von Erich brothers and their father Fritz

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, show off line dancing skills
Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, show off line dancing skills

In a surprising turn of events, the cast of The Iron Claw, including Zac Efron, Lily James, Jeremy Allen White, Stanley Simons, and Harris Dickinson, showcased their line dancing skills in a scene posted by studio A24 on social media. 

The tweet featured a reference to the John Denver song, Thank God I’m a Country Boy, playing during the wedding scene between professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich (played by Efron) and his on-screen wife Pam (James).

Set in 1980s Texas, the movie chronicles the tragic story of the Von Erich wrestling family, with the line-dancing scene offering a brief moment of joy amidst the family's misfortunes.

According to Daily Mail, the film has already garnered $9,917,051 in domestic revenue since its release last Friday, according to Box Office Mojo.

Efron and James, who spoke with the AP on December 20, shared their experiences portraying the star-crossed couple in the wrestling family often referred to as the Kennedys of wrestling. 

Efron opened up about the emotional demands of playing surviving brother Kevin, emphasizing the significance of a scene where James gave him a much-needed hug.

Directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw focuses on the relationship between the Von Erich brothers and their father Fritz. 

Despite the family's tragic history, Kevin Von Erich expressed the desire for audiences to understand the profound love between the brothers.

Pete Davidson seen for the first time since mysterious show cancellations
Pete Davidson seen for the first time since mysterious show cancellations
Kanye West ends social media hiatus with cryptic Instagram post
Kanye West ends social media hiatus with cryptic Instagram post
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Charlie Sheen ‘not stressed' amid assault case
Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child
Matt LeBlanc's ex Aurora Mulligan announces arrival of first child
Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up
Cardi B and Offset fuel rumors of patch up
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance
Ariana Grande calls 2023 ‘the most challenging' year amid Ethan Slater romance
Gary Oldman critiques his own performance in 'Harry Potter' films
Gary Oldman critiques his own performance in 'Harry Potter' films
Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man
Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man
King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
King Charles' bid to rehabilitate a ‘stupid person' like Prince Andrew laid bare
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Lee Sun-kyun's wife wells up with grief amid 'Parasite' actor's funeral
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Taylor Swift's father under fire after his scathing rant about singer surfaces
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship
Selena Gomez receives a 'rare' comment by Francia Raisa amid Benny Blanco relationship