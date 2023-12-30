 
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle told to hold off memoir in 2024 despite having ‘lots to say'

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Meghan Markle has been warned that 2024 may not be optimal for releasing her rumored tell-all memoir, despite the Duchess of Sussex reportedly having "lots to say."

With Prince Harry’s bombshell autobiography Spare already making waves this year, PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror that more stories about the couple's private lives could overwhelm the public.

Carratt noted there have long been whispers that Meghan's book is in the works as part of her and Harry's lucrative Penguin Random House deal. However, she advised that "timing is everything" and the next year would not be advised.

“I am sure that is still the plan and it will form part of their deal with Penguin,” she noted. “But timing is everything and 2024 wouldn't be the right time for its release.”

"There are many things Meghan will want to say and put her side across about," she explained.

She added, "She'll want [to] talk [about] her marriage to Harry, her relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Kate and William.”

While Meghan undoubtedly has her perspective to share, Carratt counseled holding off to avoid potential blowback at a time when interest could have waned in more tell-alls from the separated Sussexes. 

