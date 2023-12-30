Ariana Grande cherishes the 'special yet tumultuous' outgoing year and welcomes the new year with high spirits

Photo: Ariana Grande wraps up 2023 with big confessions

Ariana Grande seemingly cannot wait to welcome in 2024.

In a recent social media post, the superstar got candid about the 'hard' life lessons that she learned in 2023.

The Positions hitmaker recounted the outgoing year as one of the most "transformative, challenging, yet happiest and special" periods of her life in the emotional Instagram photo dump.

After this, she touched on the plethora of emotions she felt during the year by saying, "There were so many beautiful yet polarized feelings, “admitting, “I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment."

The Wicked star then went on to profess that she felt “so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life."

Before concluding her post, the songstress positively embraced 2024 by saying, “I feel softer and stronger all at once. I cannot wait for next year."

As fans will know, this comes after the celebrity broke into tears during an emotional behind-the-scenes clip of her new album’s recording.

Revealing the reason behind this emotional outburst, Ariana said," I'm so tired but so happy and grateful, but also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons and that moving is impossible," after which the clip concluded.