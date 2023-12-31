King Charles advised to avoid ‘the fray' amid Omid Scobie fallout

King Charles has been advised to keep his distance form the Sussexes following Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

Royal historian Marlene Koenig believes King Charles should "distance himself from the fray" of recent controversies sparked by Omid Scobie's book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Marlene Koenig told Express.co.uk: "Shake-ups [in the monarchy this year] are unlikely. Scobie’s book received far more attention than it required. It has not gotten good reviews and does not look like a bestseller. Not on the NY Times list of Non-Fiction bestsellers."

She noted: "The best thing the King and the Royal Family can do is distance themselves from the fray."

Koenig praised Charles' successful first year as King, bringing him closer to the public through engagements rather than words.

Koening said: "At every public engagement, there are crowds of people to cheer the king. The number one rated show in the UK in 2023 was the Coronation!

"Not a football game, but the Coronation. That speaks volumes. He is not failing at his job as King."

She claimed: "He’s beginning his new career when most people his age are retired. The first year a year from transition – from heir to the throne – all the official events in the early days of succession while grieving the loss of his mother to the preparation for the Coronation.

"Now that the Coronation has taken place, Charles can settle into the day-to-day life of a monarch, which includes reading the Red Boxes, meeting with the Prime Minister, and carrying out engagements, among so many other things. "

Looking ahead, Koenig predicts 2024 will be "business as usual" for Charles. She expects him to continue carrying out engagements "with humour, intelligence and respect" as he settles into his new role.

"I believe the King will continue to do his job – whether meeting with the PM, opening Parliament, doing his engagements with humour, intelligence and respect,” she remarked. “He is intuitive and helps him in the day-to-day functions as king – and most importantly, he has his wife at his side."

"Charles and Queen Camilla have an amazing amount of energy at their age," Koenig concluded.