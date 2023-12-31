Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face being frozen out of Hollywood in 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face a downfall in Hollywood after bringing 'negativity' to their projects

Royal correspondent Michael Cole and PR expert Mark Borkowski have warned that Harry and Meghan risk being frozen out of Hollywood due to their recent "negativity."

BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole said Americans have "grown weary" of their constant criticism and are alienating the public and industry partners.

Cole noted: “Americans have grown weary of them for bringing nothing but negativity to everything they touch.”

“Over the past year, they have achieved little more than alienating themselves from the US public and the powerful media companies that employ them – as well as driving an even bigger wedge between themselves and the Royal Family.”

The warnings come after a turning point in 2023. Harry and Meghan began the year successfully with their Netflix documentary and Harry's biography. But their credibility was damaged by dubious claims of being chased by paparazzi in New York. Their Spotify podcast was also terminated amid accusations.

PR guru Mark Borkowski declared showbusiness is attracted to success, not "turkeys." He predicted 2024 will be a "seismic" year where the Sussexes' brand either recovers or "undoes."

Borkowski stated: “Showbusiness is attracted to success and financial gains. Turkeys are only acceptable for Thanksgiving. There’s speculation that the industry might be growing weary of their presence.”

“Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry. I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they are going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic – or it’s going to be the undoing of the brand. It can only go one of two ways. It can’t stay where it is at the moment – because it’s clearly not working,” he added.

He further noted, “The ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Sussexes isn’t beneficial – it’s a black hole. In Tinseltown, negativity isn’t embraced.”