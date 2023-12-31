Kim Kardashian looking for ‘politically aware' man for ‘quite' relationship

Kim Kardashian is reportedly looking for a very 'different' man for her next romance

file footage

Renowned celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman has used Tarot cards to give insights into Kim Kardashian's dating future. The reading indicates the reality star is no longer prioritizing looks alone and seeking a partner with substance.



Inbaal revealed Kim will meet a creative and activist match in February 2024. Described as possibly a “screenwriter or a director,” their subtle romance will avoid excessive red carpets. Appreciating fashion and bling, this new love interest is said to suit Kim's style.

Inbaal said: "The Tarot cards show that the billionaire socialite is looking for a different man, intelligent, educated, intuitive and politically aware."

Kim’s next romance "will be subtle and quiet, they will be seen together but not on many red carpets".

The reading also showed that Kim's patience with men has waned, now taking a one-strike approach rather than waiting around.

The expert continued: "The 9 of Wands Tarot card says that Kim's patience with men is a thing of the past, she now prefers a one-strike-and-out approach and doesn't wait around any more.

"Once she's seen that a partner is unsuitable, she's gone. People-pleaser Kim has grown up and now lives to please her kids and is sensible with her priorities."

Later in 2024, the Tarot depicted an educated, wealthy gentleman linked to the Middle East will enter Kim's life. "Calm and intelligent," he will be an established activist making meaningful impacts.