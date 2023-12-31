Taylor Swift dropped THIS hint before debuting Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift teased her own relationship with Travis Kelce before anyone knew about it

File Footage

Taylor Swift went public with her Travis Kelce relationship after dropping a major hint that no one caught on at the time.

A month before the couple debuted their flame, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) named @LavenderKelce shared a clip of the 34 year-old singer where she’s performing her track Dress.



The footage, which happens to be from her August 7 concert in Inglewood, features Taylor singing the lyrics: “They got no idea about me and you..”

The netizen penned in their caption: “Her playing dress on 8/7 and singing "they got no idea about me and you" while her and Travis were secretly dating and his number is 87 oh Taylor Swift you insane woman.”

In September, the Bad Blood hitmaker fueled rumors of her relationship by showing up at the Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis against the Chicago Bears.

However, in her Time magazine interview, Taylor revealed that she and the tight end hung out for months before that game.

She recalled that they started talking after Travis confessed on his New Heights podcast, with brother Jason Kelce, that he tried giving the singer his phone number after he watched her perform in Kansas City.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Taylor admitted

Moreover, she reacted to people assuming that the NFL game was their first date, “We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”