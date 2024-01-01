 
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Mariah Carey's shopping trip closes down whole store after Bryan Tanaka split

Maria Carey recently split from longtime partner Bryan Tanaka

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, January 01, 2024

file footage

Pop icon Mariah Carey was photographed shopping at Gucci in Aspen, Colorado this weekend, just over a week after news broke of her split from longtime partner Bryan Tanaka.

Photos showed Mariah Carey being driven to the high-end retailer in a private van while fans gathered outside.

the All I Want For Christmas Is You crooner immersed herself in browsing Gucci's designer goods, though it remains unclear if she made any purchases. Employees promptly locked the store doors to give the star privacy during her shopping excursion.

Clad in a cream cable-knit dress, platform boots and designer sunglasses, Carey cut an elegant figure while perusing the luxury brand's collection.

Sources revealed age differences played a role in ending Carey and Tanaka's seven-year relationship, with the 40-year-old dancer wanting to start a family and move his life in a new direction.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” one source claimed, while another said, “He wants to start having his own life.”

Tanaka, who has worked for Carey since 2006 and began dating her in 2016, confirmed their "amicable" and "mutual" breakup via social media on December 27th.

