Monday, January 01, 2024
Meghan Markle has 'no reason' to go to UK in 2024: Expert

Meghan Markle is seemingly not scheduled to visit UK in the coming year.

The Duchess of Sussex has no reason to be back in the Royal Family due to her estranged relationship with in-laws across the pond.

Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams tells GB News: “I don’t think Meghan will wish to visit the UK.

"The Sussexes are totally unpredictable, that is one of the problems in dealing with them.” He added: “Does Meghan want to come to the UK? She is very low in poll ratings, the interest in them is in the US.

He adds: "I don’t see Meghan wanting to visit the UK, there is no reason for it.” 

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

