Monday, January 01, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton left alone after Prince William skipped New Year celebration: 'No hurry'

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 01, 2024

Kate Middleton was reportedly heart broken and shattered as Prince William cancelled New Year Plans with her family.

The Princess of Wales was upset and broke up with William back in 2006 after he started harbouring second thoughts about his romance.

Royal author Katie Nicholl wrote: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

Meanwhile, Kate herself told Tom Bradby that it was a tough time in her life.

“It was very much finding our own way and we were growing up. It was just a bit of space, and things like that.”

She added: “I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person.

