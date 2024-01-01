 
menu
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Aniston's old lover using Matthew Perry's death to get back in her life

Jennifer Aniston's pals fear she will be 'taken advantage of' as old lovers makes reenters her life, source

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, January 01, 2024

Jennifer Aniston’s old lover using Matthew Perry’s death to get back in her life
Jennifer Aniston’s old lover using Matthew Perry’s death to get back in her life

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-boyfriend and “notorious playboy” John Mayer is trying to re-enter into her life as actor mourns the loss of her friend and long-term co-star Matthew Perry.

Following the sudden death of the Friends actor, Mayer reached out to The Morning Show star to console her during the difficult time.

However, close pals of Aniston are fearful that he will try to reconcile with her, a source told National Enquirer, revealing how they are “wary” of his intentions.

"John reached out to offer a supportive hand and pals worry the vulnerable actress might be opening the door for him to reenter her life," a tipster told the publication.

"They want to make sure she isn't taken advantage of," the source said, adding, "The last thing she needs in her life right now is more heartache!"

Aniston and Mayer dated 15 years ago three years after the Friends alum parted ways from her husband of five years, Brad Pitt. 

The duo dated on and off after meeting at an Oscars party in early 2008. They parted ways shortly after reconciling at the 2009 Academy Awards.

Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry
Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry
Bianca Censori ‘fed up' of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise' herself
Bianca Censori ‘fed up' of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise' herself
Prince Harry paints Archewell as second to the polio vaccine video
Prince Harry paints Archewell as second to the polio vaccine
Lewis Capaldi kicks off 2024 with five new tracks video
Lewis Capaldi kicks off 2024 with five new tracks
Kim Kardashian creates a winter wonderland for New Years 2023
Kim Kardashian creates a winter wonderland for New Years 2023
'Beverly Hills' alum Ian Ziering assaulted by rowdy LA bikers video
'Beverly Hills' alum Ian Ziering assaulted by rowdy LA bikers
Jamie Dornan reveals scary 'Fifty Shades' fan encounter
Jamie Dornan reveals scary 'Fifty Shades' fan encounter
Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Demi Lovato shares relationship recap with fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Sia makes first appearance after announcing liposuction
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Cardi B talks New Years Eve sickness amid major ‘fight'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident
Jeremy Renner recalls what made him survive near fatal snowplow incident