Jennifer Aniston’s old lover using Matthew Perry’s death to get back in her life

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-boyfriend and “notorious playboy” John Mayer is trying to re-enter into her life as actor mourns the loss of her friend and long-term co-star Matthew Perry.

Following the sudden death of the Friends actor, Mayer reached out to The Morning Show star to console her during the difficult time.

However, close pals of Aniston are fearful that he will try to reconcile with her, a source told National Enquirer, revealing how they are “wary” of his intentions.

"John reached out to offer a supportive hand and pals worry the vulnerable actress might be opening the door for him to reenter her life," a tipster told the publication.

"They want to make sure she isn't taken advantage of," the source said, adding, "The last thing she needs in her life right now is more heartache!"

Aniston and Mayer dated 15 years ago three years after the Friends alum parted ways from her husband of five years, Brad Pitt.



The duo dated on and off after meeting at an Oscars party in early 2008. They parted ways shortly after reconciling at the 2009 Academy Awards.

