Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation

Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jimmy Kimmel is currently threatening Aaron Rodgers with a lawsuit for making strong claims against him.

The 56 year-old host’s fury comes after the quarterback was discussing the impending list of Jefferey Epstein’s clients, the financier who died by suicide as he awaited trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

The New York Jets star stated: “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that [list] doesn’t come out.”

His comment comes after the assumption that many high-profile personalities are rumored to be on the list.

“I’ll tell you what, if it comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Aaron continued in the interview clip that went viral on social media.

Retweeting the video, Jimmy cussed the footballer and penned: “Dear Aa******, for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein.”

Threatening Aaron with a lawsuit, the Saturday Night Live! headliner added: “Nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

