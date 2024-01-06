Brad Pitt and George Clooney's upcoming movie 'Wolfs' will be more 'dark' and 'fun' than their previous projects

Photo: Brad Pitt, George Clooney’s 'Wolfs' gets a major update

George Clooney reveals an interesting detail about his and Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie Wolfs.

As fans will know, SAG-AFTRA strike caused the suspension of many movies's filming and Brad Pitt’s new movie Wolfs was one of them.

With that being said, George Clooney dropped an exciting update about John Watts’s action thriller.

During his latest conversation with Total Film, the American actor and filmmaker touched on his role in the forthcoming flick.

“He’s a sad, sad guy. He’s angry. He’s getting old. He’s turning 60 in a couple of weeks. It’s all downhill for him after that,” he observed about his ‘gloomy’ role.

George then went on to admire the movie’s director and said, “Uh… It’s a really good movie. I love this guy, Jon Watts. What a director. It’s out there,” adding, “We just did a screening of it, and the place kind of went batshit for it. So, we’re excited about it.”

“We think it’s a really fun, dark – very dark – nutty film… It feels like an R-rated Ocean’s film,” the 62-year-old actor declared before signing off.