King Charles to oust Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Jeffrey Epstein docs release

Prince Andrew will be forced to leave Royal Lodge and will be made to shift to Frogmore Cottage

King Charles will “redouble his efforts” in throwing his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, out of the Royal Lodge amid renewed attention on his links to Jeffrey Epstein.



Recently, unsealed documents were released by a court in New York shedding light into Andrew’s connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents revealed that the Duke of York allegedly engaged in “acts of sexual” abuse and participated in “underage orgy.”

While Andrew has dismissed the allegations, he still has fractured the good name of the Royal family, prompting King Charles to take a major step about his brother.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a source said of Charles and Andrew, “When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back.”

“There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones,” the insider added. “That has not changed.”

Previously, it has been reported that Andrew refused to leave Royal Lodge despite Charles’ orders. However, it seems like the monarch would not let him stay there for very long.

The insider alleged that Charles will to go lengths to make Andrew leave the Royal Lodge and would instead give him Frogmore Cottage, which previously belonged to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“When it comes to family, it is difficult,” the insider said, adding, “But this association is just never going to go away. And that means he [Andrew] has to.”