King Charles will never leave disgraced Prince Andrew despite past scandals

King Charles will reportedly stick by his disgraced brother Prince Andrew no matter what, claims expert

King Charles has vowed to ‘stand by’ Prince Andrew despite him being named in court documents detailing connections of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Speaking on the matter royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that the Royal family will always be there for the Duke of York “no matter what.”

The disgraced royal was stripped of his HRH title in 2022 because of his bond with Epstein but he is still seen in public royal gatherings and lives in the Royal lodge.

"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," the expert said. "We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral."

"I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet,” Schofield said.

The expert continued to add that it does not look good on the Royal family to include Andrew during public appearances but claimed that they would never leave his side.

"It's not a great look,” she said. “And I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member and unfortunately he's their weakest team member."

"But they're going to stand by him. It's never complain, never explain. That's what their strategy is going to be,” Schofield said.