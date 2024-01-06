 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship

Expert believes Prince Harry's public image will improve if he brings about a shift n his approach to Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Expert believes Prince Harrys public image will improve if he brings about a shift n his approach to Prince William
Expert believes Prince Harry's public image will improve if he brings about a shift n his approach to Prince William

Prince Harry has been advised to mend his relationship with brother Prince William after being accused of “airing his dirty laundry” with his bombshell memoir Spare.

Well-known PR professional Rhea Freeman has weighed in on the current circumstances of Prince Harry. Freeman thinks with a "careful and focused approach," the Duke of Sussex can restore his public image and “thrive” in 2024, per The Mirror.

"This year, it would be great to see Prince Harry really own where he is now. To show us his values, what he believes in, what good he wants to do in the world," Freeman began.

Freeman thinks a healthy relationship with Prince William will "help generate more positive PR and less comparison between Harry and William".

Analyzing the backlash after Spare was released, the award winning PR specialist went on: "Obviously Spare was released in 2023, and books that comment on Harry and Meghan more recently, and although some of the things said in these don't reflect favourably on members of the Royal Family, the way they have conducted themselves is a real power move, which seems to have negatively impacted on Harry too."

"I'd love to see Harry thrive in 2024, but I think a careful and focused approach is needed if this is to be achieved. I would say we need to see more of the Harry, the British public loved to help this along the way because he really did used to be an incredibly popular Royal," Freeman added.

Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday
Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Britney Spears makes first appearance after quitting music for life
Britney Spears makes first appearance after quitting music for life
Lenny Kravitz reacts to Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum engagement
Lenny Kravitz reacts to Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum engagement
Emma Stone offers major update on 'Cruella' 2 video
Emma Stone offers major update on 'Cruella' 2
Angelina Jolie brother James Haven on ‘being there' for sister and her kids video
Angelina Jolie brother James Haven on ‘being there' for sister and her kids
‘Rivalry' between Prince William and King Charles? Expert dishes
‘Rivalry' between Prince William and King Charles? Expert dishes
Rihanna showers support on beau A$AP Rocky ahead of criminal trial video
Rihanna showers support on beau A$AP Rocky ahead of criminal trial
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘not waiting for something to happen'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘not waiting for something to happen'
‘Hypocrite' Kanye West molding Bianca Censori into Kim 2.0
‘Hypocrite' Kanye West molding Bianca Censori into Kim 2.0