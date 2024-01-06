Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship

Expert believes Prince Harry's public image will improve if he brings about a shift n his approach to Prince William

Prince Harry has been advised to mend his relationship with brother Prince William after being accused of “airing his dirty laundry” with his bombshell memoir Spare.

Well-known PR professional Rhea Freeman has weighed in on the current circumstances of Prince Harry. Freeman thinks with a "careful and focused approach," the Duke of Sussex can restore his public image and “thrive” in 2024, per The Mirror.

"This year, it would be great to see Prince Harry really own where he is now. To show us his values, what he believes in, what good he wants to do in the world," Freeman began.

Freeman thinks a healthy relationship with Prince William will "help generate more positive PR and less comparison between Harry and William".

Analyzing the backlash after Spare was released, the award winning PR specialist went on: "Obviously Spare was released in 2023, and books that comment on Harry and Meghan more recently, and although some of the things said in these don't reflect favourably on members of the Royal Family, the way they have conducted themselves is a real power move, which seems to have negatively impacted on Harry too."

"I'd love to see Harry thrive in 2024, but I think a careful and focused approach is needed if this is to be achieved. I would say we need to see more of the Harry, the British public loved to help this along the way because he really did used to be an incredibly popular Royal," Freeman added.