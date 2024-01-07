 
menu
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'

Selena Gomez & Nicola Peltz Beckham first met at Academy Museum Gala in 2022

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie Lola
Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'

Selena Gomez recently dedicated a few of her social media posts to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

On Friday, the 31 year-old singer shared a throwback image with her best friend to celebrate 2023. The picture, which featured the duo dancing together on a boat, was captioned: “Miss you.”

Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie Lola

In another story, Selena reshared Nicola’s post about her directorial debut in the movie Lola and penned: “Proud friend.”

"Lola comes out feb 9 and my trailer drops next week. So excited to share it with you all — this film is my whole heart. I hope you enjoy," Nicola, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, wrote in the caption of the post featuring a still image from the upcoming film.

Selena and Nicola were last spotted together on December 3, when they went to the Academy Museum Gala with Brooklyn.

The pair attended the event, where they had first met in 2022, to commemorate their friendship's anniversary.

“Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” Selena joked as she captioned a photo of the three in an Instagram post recalling her New Year's vacation with the pair in January 2023.

Nicola also told Cosmopolitan UK in an interview last year that she just "clicked" with the Rare Beauty mogul, "We had the best time."

Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday video
Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' ahead of 42nd birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker become obsessed with baby
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker become obsessed with baby
Barbra Streisand stages ‘final act' in storied career
Barbra Streisand stages ‘final act' in storied career
King Charles will not be abdicating anytime soon: 'Zero chance' video
King Charles will not be abdicating anytime soon: 'Zero chance'
Romeo Beckham moves out despite parents David & Victoria 'missing' him
Romeo Beckham moves out despite parents David & Victoria 'missing' him
Kanye West gets flak for birthday post: ‘Bianca is wife not trophy'
Kanye West gets flak for birthday post: ‘Bianca is wife not trophy'
Halle Bailey introduces her first baby boy to world
Halle Bailey introduces her first baby boy to world
SZA issues final warning to people releasing her unfinished music
SZA issues final warning to people releasing her unfinished music
Cher leans on boyfriend Alexander amid son's conservatorship battle?
Cher leans on boyfriend Alexander amid son's conservatorship battle?
Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Taylor Swift's blood boils over sexuality speculations?
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'