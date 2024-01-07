Selena Gomez & Nicola Peltz Beckham first met at Academy Museum Gala in 2022

Selena Gomez hypes Nicola Peltz Beckham upcoming movie 'Lola'

Selena Gomez recently dedicated a few of her social media posts to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

On Friday, the 31 year-old singer shared a throwback image with her best friend to celebrate 2023. The picture, which featured the duo dancing together on a boat, was captioned: “Miss you.”

In another story, Selena reshared Nicola’s post about her directorial debut in the movie Lola and penned: “Proud friend.”

"Lola comes out feb 9 and my trailer drops next week. So excited to share it with you all — this film is my whole heart. I hope you enjoy," Nicola, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, wrote in the caption of the post featuring a still image from the upcoming film.

Selena and Nicola were last spotted together on December 3, when they went to the Academy Museum Gala with Brooklyn.

The pair attended the event, where they had first met in 2022, to commemorate their friendship's anniversary.

“Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” Selena joked as she captioned a photo of the three in an Instagram post recalling her New Year's vacation with the pair in January 2023.

Nicola also told Cosmopolitan UK in an interview last year that she just "clicked" with the Rare Beauty mogul, "We had the best time."