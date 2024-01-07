Lindsay Lohan welcomed the now-five-month-old son Luai with her financier spouse Bader Shammas in March 2023

Lindsay Lohan makes first public appearance with son Luai

Lindsay Lohan and her toddler son Luai made their first public appearance together.

According to pictures published by Daily Mail, the 37-year-old actress was spotted pushing her five-month-old in a pram beside her husband, Bader Shammas, as they left New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.

Lindsay wore matching leggings and a big black coat while wearing her signature red hair down.

To keep herself warm, the Mean Girls alum also wore a mask in an attempt to shield herself from getting sick.

She covered her Luai's stroller with a blanket with stripes of blue and white to shield him from the snow and paparazzi.

In keeping with his all-black attire, Shammas also donned a black mask.

Lindsay dated her financier spouse for almost three years before getting married in April 2022.

They announced their pregnancy in March last year and delivered their child in July 2023.

Before his birth, Lindsay told Allure in an old interview, "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mum."