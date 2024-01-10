Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare?

The hidden meaning behind Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s gestures at the Golden Globes red carpet exposed

File Footage

Ben Affleck was seemingly hiding an inner perturbation during his interactions with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

As fans will know, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner recently marked his presence with his lady love Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of the award show on Sunday.

Lately, a body language expert has spoken to Hello magazine about the hidden connotations behind the couple’s red carpet entry.

The well-esteemed expert Inbaal Honigman revealed to the outlet that every individual demeanor of Jennifer Lopez screamed confidence.

Honigman noted and said, "Jennifer's walk is no-nonsense and confident, she marches forward nimble, her hips sashaying. This type of walk suggests that Jen would like to draw attention to herself, she's comfortable when all eyes are on her."

Nonetheless, the expert had a completely different view of Affleck’s gestures.

Scrutinizing the actor’s body language, Honigman pointed out that it demonstrated a hidden disturbance.

Inbaal commented on Ben’s emotional state and said, "Ben's walk is uncomfortable and disinterested. “

She went on to explain, “He's stepping forward, shoulders back, head held high, which gives the initial impression of confidence, but when his wife talks to him, he looks surprised, as if yanked from a daydream.”

“He turns and gazes at her face, his brow furrowed. This suggests that he is worried, he's not sure if he's doing a good job, and he's not entirely comfortable there," Honigman concluded.