 
menu
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck's hidden distress with Jennifer Lopez laid bare?

The hidden meaning behind Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s gestures at the Golden Globes red carpet exposed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

File Footage

Ben Affleck was seemingly hiding an inner perturbation during his interactions with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

As fans will know, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner recently marked his presence with his lady love Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of the award show on Sunday.

Lately, a body language expert has spoken to Hello magazine about the hidden connotations behind the couple’s red carpet entry.

The well-esteemed expert Inbaal Honigman revealed to the outlet that every individual demeanor of Jennifer Lopez screamed confidence.

Honigman noted and said, "Jennifer's walk is no-nonsense and confident, she marches forward nimble, her hips sashaying. This type of walk suggests that Jen would like to draw attention to herself, she's comfortable when all eyes are on her."

Nonetheless, the expert had a completely different view of Affleck’s gestures.

Scrutinizing the actor’s body language, Honigman pointed out that it demonstrated a hidden disturbance.

Inbaal commented on Ben’s emotional state and said, "Ben's walk is uncomfortable and disinterested. “

She went on to explain, “He's stepping forward, shoulders back, head held high, which gives the initial impression of confidence, but when his wife talks to him, he looks surprised, as if yanked from a daydream.”

“He turns and gazes at her face, his brow furrowed. This suggests that he is worried, he's not sure if he's doing a good job, and he's not entirely comfortable there," Honigman concluded.

Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message video
Prince William interrupts Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday with sad message
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Tom Cruise shares 'exciting news'
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez breaks silence over Golden Globes feud with Kylie Jenner
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught
Prince Harry's footpaths are still diabolically for the Sussex-slaught
Meghan Markle's ‘Great Sussex Escape project' a dud?
Meghan Markle's ‘Great Sussex Escape project' a dud?
Jodie Foster calls out the younger generation for ‘annoying' her
Jodie Foster calls out the younger generation for ‘annoying' her
Selena Gomez spills what she really told Taylor Swift amid Golden Globes gossip
Selena Gomez spills what she really told Taylor Swift amid Golden Globes gossip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no more hope' in Hollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no more hope' in Hollywood
Prince Harry was asked to 'slow down' by William in Meghan Markle romance
Prince Harry was asked to 'slow down' by William in Meghan Markle romance
Prince Harry 'not surprised' as military book ignores his work
Prince Harry 'not surprised' as military book ignores his work