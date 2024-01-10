Meghan Markle is staying away from former friends from acting career

Meghan Markle snubs 'Suits' cast as friends 'don't have her number'

Meghan Markle is seemingly keeping her ‘Suits’ co-stars out of her radar as she decides to lead a private life.

The Duchess of Sussex, who did not join her former actor friends for Golden Globes this year, is not in contact with the ex-pals.

Gina Torres, who also worked alongside m Meghan on the project confessed that she does not have the Duchess’ number.

The show was also attended by other stars including Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macho.

Gina told an interviewer who asked about Meghan's absence: "We don't have her number. We just don't so. She'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."