Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash

Jonathan Majors doubles down on taking Coretta Scott King's name in the interview after controversy

In a recent interview, Jonathan Majors landed in hot waters when he repeatedly mentioned name of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr's wife's Coretta Scott King. Now, the Marvel actor has addressed the backlash.



Sharing the statement to TMZ, the Creed star defended his use, saying, "My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King."

The clarification comes after the 34-year-old broke his silence over losing the domestic assault case.

In the interview, the California native also opened up about his viral audio recording, which was submitted in the trial case, where he was heard saying his ex-flame Grace Jabari to be more like Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King.

However, Jonathan's comments did not sit well with the activists' pair's daughter.

Sharing her sharp reaction to X, Bernice King wrote, "My mother wasn't a prop," attaching the late author's photo.

"She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force," she added.



