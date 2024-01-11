 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Web Desk

Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash

Jonathan Majors doubles down on taking Coretta Scott King's name in the interview after controversy

By
Web Desk

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott Kings backlash
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash

In a recent interview, Jonathan Majors landed in hot waters when he repeatedly mentioned name of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr's wife's Coretta Scott King. Now, the Marvel actor has addressed the backlash.

Sharing the statement to TMZ, the Creed star defended his use, saying, "My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King."

The clarification comes after the 34-year-old broke his silence over losing the domestic assault case. 

In the interview, the California native also opened up about his viral audio recording, which was submitted in the trial case, where he was heard saying his ex-flame Grace Jabari to be more like Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King.

However, Jonathan's comments did not sit well with the activists' pair's daughter. 

Sharing her sharp reaction to X, Bernice King wrote, "My mother wasn't a prop," attaching the late author's photo.

"She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force," she added.


Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Courteney Cox pesters Jennifer Aniston for 'show' role
Courteney Cox pesters Jennifer Aniston for 'show' role
Meghan Markle kept silent on 'Spare' to 'bear fruit' next year
Meghan Markle kept silent on 'Spare' to 'bear fruit' next year
Princess Diana's brother recalls traumatic childhood
Princess Diana's brother recalls traumatic childhood
Kate Middleton feels Prince William belongs to a ‘stuffy, upper-crust institution' video
Kate Middleton feels Prince William belongs to a ‘stuffy, upper-crust institution'
Kate Middleton disagrees with Prince William over key decision regarding George
Kate Middleton disagrees with Prince William over key decision regarding George
Emily Blunt makes kids happy with major career move amid marital woes
Emily Blunt makes kids happy with major career move amid marital woes
Prince Harry portrayed Kate Middleton as ‘the tough one' in ‘Spare'
Prince Harry portrayed Kate Middleton as ‘the tough one' in ‘Spare'
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry's given the world whiplash with his fall from grace video
Prince Harry's given the world whiplash with his fall from grace
Meghan Markle could make millions with ‘Suits' spin off video
Meghan Markle could make millions with ‘Suits' spin off
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is feeling romantic pressure?
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is feeling romantic pressure?