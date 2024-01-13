Travis Kelce's friend-cum-teammate Tyreek Hill jokingly said he has become too busy to reply to him

Travis Kelce ignores friends amid Taylor Swift's romance?

Travis Kelce's friend and former teammate Tyreek Hill takes a humorous jab at him, saying he is "too famous" to talk to him after a whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift.



Interacting with the media before the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday, the NFL player said, "I texted Kelce," adding, "He still hasn't texted me back."

The 29-year-old added, "He's probably still on his Taylor Swift thing… but yeah man, those guys are too famous for me now, I guess."

In line with Taylor and Travis's budding romance, some alleged the latter had ulterior motives in the relationship, especially when his fame skyrocketed after the linked-up reports with the Grammy winner.

Dismissing these speculations, one insider shared that the NFL's tight end is "not using her" for fame in Hollywood.

"He truly fell in love with her — he's not using her for fame. But there's no denying the timing was perfect," the source told Ok! Magazine. "Their relationship pushed his plan into overdrive."