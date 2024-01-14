 
menu
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce loves others besides Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is apparently not the only one ruling Travis Kelce's heart, as his nieces also have a fair share of size there

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Travis Kelce loves others besides Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce loves others besides Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce has recently been besotted with Taylor Swift, but someone else in his life has his heart: his three nieces Wyatt, Bennett, and Elliotte.

"Travis is a great uncle," an insider told People. "He loves spending time with his nieces. They try to do typical family stuff."

The NFL's tight end's tight-nit bond with brother Jason Kelce's daughters became public when the latter's eldest daughter appeared on their podcast New Heights.

The father-of-three sweetly said, "Wyatt asked if she could say hi." Travis replied, "What's up girly? How are you doing?" asking, "How was gymnastics?"

Besides Wyatt, Jason's youngest kid Elliotte was also on the show via screen."You're smiling big," Travis gushed to the toddler. "You're making my day."

Speaking about friends and family, the 34-year-old former Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill jokingly told the press that the podcaster is not responding to his texts. 

"I texted Kelce," adding, "He still hasn't texted me back."

Amid Taylor's romance, he took a humourous jab at him, "He's probably still on his Taylor Swift thing… but yeah, man, those guys are too famous for me now, I guess."

King Charles takes firm stand amid renewed Prince Andrew scandal video
King Charles takes firm stand amid renewed Prince Andrew scandal
Meghan Markle uses fashion to tell everyone she ‘can do it all': Expert
Meghan Markle uses fashion to tell everyone she ‘can do it all': Expert
Kate Middleton vows to leave Harry, Meghan drama behind after 42nd birthday
Kate Middleton vows to leave Harry, Meghan drama behind after 42nd birthday
King Charles called out for ‘tap-dancing' around Prince Andrew issue
King Charles called out for ‘tap-dancing' around Prince Andrew issue
Jason Mamoa on the luxury of anonymity:
Jason Mamoa on the luxury of anonymity: "It was amazing no one knew"
Mariska Hargitay reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song
Mariska Hargitay reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song
Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours video
Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours
Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell confirms new project with Sydney Sweeney
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton react to rift rumors
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton react to rift rumors
Harry, Meghan desperate to be taken ‘seriously' as their influence becomes ‘fragile' in US
Harry, Meghan desperate to be taken ‘seriously' as their influence becomes ‘fragile' in US
Gwen Stefani supporting Blake Shelton through tough new year's resolution
Gwen Stefani supporting Blake Shelton through tough new year's resolution