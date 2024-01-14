 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Friends' loyal fanbase turns paper into gold

'Friends crazy' fans go wild to buy the show's script that was found in a bin

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Friends loyal fanbase turns paper into gold
'Friends' loyal fanbase turns paper into gold

Shows like Friends have a long shelf life. For example, one of the sitcom's scripts found in the trash was auctioned for a whopping $28,000.

The scripts belonged to two episodes of the two-part season 4 finale — shot in the UK in 1998 — an ex-employee of Foundation Studious in Wembley came across them in the bin.

In the episode, Ross, played by David Schwimmer, makes a faux pas during his marriage vows to Emily (Helen Baxendale) by saying an incorrect name, "I, Ross, take thee, Rachel."

As reported by the BBC, the auction was managed by Hanson Ross auctioneers, who gave insights into the craze bidders had for the scripts.

Providing data on the auction bids, they shared around 219 pre-sales were placed globally. 

Later, it was sold to an unnamed "online international bidder," the report adds.

