Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lack 'original content' for Netflix

Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are urged to make original content as they embark on a special journey with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to produce the cinematic version of famous book, “Meet Me at The Lake” are causing concerns amongst

A source tells Express.co.uk: “What immediately worries me is the alarming lack of any other original content on their roster.  “Netflix bought the book they are adapting but the question everyone in Hollywood is asking is: Can they actually pull this off without either of them having any real prior experience? 

They added: “This is a make-or-break year for them in every sense. Either their company turns this project into a success or they could face a financial nightmare if Netflix pulls the plug on a new contract with them in 2025."

