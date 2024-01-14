Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers in every sense' if Netflix goes away

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told they are going to be in trouble after trashing family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a very thin chance of making it in Hollywood with every passing day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are told by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams that if their Netflix contract expires and they fail to prove their talent to the public, Meghan and Harry are going to be in deep trouble.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “If you simply trash your family, which is the only time it does seem to mean that you get megabucks, and do nothing else, then you must expect people not to take you seriously.”

He later added if Netflix contract expires, there is less chances of the couple getting avenues that can impress their audiences.

“If they lost that, they really would be losers in every sense,” he said.