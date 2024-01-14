 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Kit Harington gives insights into mental health amid 'GoT'

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington revealed his mental health was unhealthy, plus he also had alcoholism issues during the period of his hit drama, which made him a top star.

Shedding light on the matter, the Marvel actor told The Hidden 20% podcast that he was registered in a mental facility to combat alcoholism in 2019.

“I realized that my life was hinging on this,” he shared. “Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there.”

Adding, the Gunpowder star “entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there, and went, ‘— this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you.’”

However, the 37-year-old was not up to the mark health-wise. So, the British actor shared he entered another facility where he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“And I left that pretty quick and said, ‘I’ll try to deal with this by myself,’ which didn’t work after about four years,” he added.

After these experiences, Kit shared he is “sober and “present” and now emotionally available for his two kids and fellow star-cum-wife, Rose Leslie.

“My head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once,” he said, sharing that he often becomes “restless” while playing with young children.

