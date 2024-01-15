Renee Rapp reportedly saved Drew Barrymore during a shocking stalker encounter

Photo: Drew Barrymore gushes over ‘protective’ Renee Rapp

Drew Barrymore was reportedly saved by Renee Rapp during a shocking stalker encounter.

As fans will know, the American actress and filmmaker is also the host of The Drew Barrymore Show.

On the latest episode of her popular show, Barrymore invited the cast of the movie musical Mean Girls. Among other actors from the flick’s cast, Renee Rapp was also in attendance.

During her conversation with the 24-year-old actress, Barrymore made a shocking confession.

“You and I, by the way, you’re my protector,” the Scream actress began.

She then went on to recount, “Reneé and I had an incident recently where this guy came to attack me on a stage that I was [on] with Reneé,” joking, “and she mama-beared out and protected me so well.”

Barrymore further elaborated on the ‘heroic’ actions of Rapp during that crisis and hailed her for being outstandingly “protective and amazing.”

For the unversed, Barrymore encountered a stalker attack while she was leading a discussion about Rapp’s debut album, Snow Angel in New York City, in August 2023.

During this ordeal, Rapp grabbed Barrymore’s hand and led her off the stage to safety. Once the situation was under control, Barrymore and she continued with their discussion.

However, the Ever After actress added that Rapp went “full Bodyguard” during this situation.

Barrymore joked about the young acting sensation as well and said, “You are my Kevin Costner,” before resigning from the discussion.