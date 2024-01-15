 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Drew Barrymore gushes over ‘protective' Renee Rapp

Renee Rapp reportedly saved Drew Barrymore during a shocking stalker encounter

By
Samuel Moore

Monday, January 15, 2024

Photo: Drew Barrymore gushes over ‘protective’ Renee Rapp
Photo: Drew Barrymore gushes over ‘protective’ Renee Rapp

Drew Barrymore was reportedly saved by Renee Rapp during a shocking stalker encounter.

As fans will know, the American actress and filmmaker is also the host of The Drew Barrymore Show.

On the latest episode of her popular show, Barrymore invited the cast of the movie musical Mean Girls. Among other actors from the flick’s cast, Renee Rapp was also in attendance.

During her conversation with the 24-year-old actress, Barrymore made a shocking confession.

“You and I, by the way, you’re my protector,” the Scream actress began.

She then went on to recount, “Reneé and I had an incident recently where this guy came to attack me on a stage that I was [on] with Reneé,” joking, “and she mama-beared out and protected me so well.”

Barrymore further elaborated on the ‘heroic’ actions of Rapp during that crisis and hailed her for being outstandingly “protective and amazing.”

For the unversed, Barrymore encountered a stalker attack while she was leading a discussion about Rapp’s debut album, Snow Angel in New York City, in August 2023.

During this ordeal, Rapp grabbed Barrymore’s hand and led her off the stage to safety. Once the situation was under control, Barrymore and she continued with their discussion.

However, the Ever After actress added that Rapp went “full Bodyguard” during this situation.

Barrymore joked about the young acting sensation as well and said, “You are my Kevin Costner,” before resigning from the discussion. 

‘The Sopranos' boss cries TV golden era is dead
‘The Sopranos' boss cries TV golden era is dead
Meghan Markle told 'global mockery' can create 'image problems'
Meghan Markle told 'global mockery' can create 'image problems'
Meghan Markle asked for 'three chapters' to judge memoir worth
Meghan Markle asked for 'three chapters' to judge memoir worth
Travis Kelce's changed attitude with Taylor Swift exposed post fight
Travis Kelce's changed attitude with Taylor Swift exposed post fight
King Charles' held ‘discreet' meetings to plan ‘regency' amid queen's frail condition
King Charles' held ‘discreet' meetings to plan ‘regency' amid queen's frail condition
'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?
'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?
Jennifer Garner 'happy' with Ben Affleck's kids amid Jennifer Lopez new row
Jennifer Garner 'happy' with Ben Affleck's kids amid Jennifer Lopez new row
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Valentine's Day plans revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Valentine's Day plans revealed
Auli'i Cravalho reveals how Tina Fey made ‘everyone quite down' on ‘Mean Girls' set
Auli'i Cravalho reveals how Tina Fey made ‘everyone quite down' on ‘Mean Girls' set
Margot Robbie confesses 'people are sick' of her
Margot Robbie confesses 'people are sick' of her
Meghan Markle's options in Hollywood laid out as acting gigs become ‘dubious'
Meghan Markle's options in Hollywood laid out as acting gigs become ‘dubious'
Ben Affleck bothered by Jennifer Lopez's new obsession
Ben Affleck bothered by Jennifer Lopez's new obsession