King Charles is walking a tight rope without Kate Middleton

Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Royal experts fear King Charles is in line to walk a major tightrope without Kate Middleton by his side.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it she hailed Kate Middleton and went as far as to say that the monarchy’s future relies on her.

The expert was even quoted saying, “Kate might never have had a full-time job before 2017 (ever) and have gotten herself a moderately acceptable degree from a moderate university but Britain thinks she’s the best thing to happen to the country since the introduction of Sunday trading under Margaret Thatcher.”

Even YouGov polls have found that about 73% of Brits feel positively towards the future Queen of England. In comparison, Prince William’s approval rating is about 75%.

In light of this Ms Elser said, “There is no shred of a doubt that Kate is the crown’s great hope, with so much – if not, everything – hanging on her incredible popularity.”

The expert even doubled down on everything and gushed over the Princess by saying, “The trope might be the prince swooping in on his charger to rescue the damsel but in truth, for centuries now, it is women from far less exalted backgrounds who have married royal blokes and stepped in to save the day.”

