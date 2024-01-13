King Charles and Prince Harry are on good terms again, and the monarch is giving Meghan Markle and the Duke new roles in the monarchy

King Charles finally reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britain’s King Charles has finally reached out to his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, a royal insider has claimed.



The In Touch Weekly, citing the insiders, claimed “Charles is giving them (Harry and Meghan Markle) new roles in the monarchy, but has told them to stand by for the specifics.”

Also Read: Prince Harry has given in to Meghan Markle's wishes: ‘He has no power'

The monarch has also invited Archie and Lilibet to spend time with him at Balmoral.

The sources told the publication that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are slowly growing closer to the monarch.

The report further claims that Prince Harry and King Charles are on good terms again.

The insider said, “They’ve had their differences, but Charles never stopped loving Harry. He was sad to lose him, even if he wouldn’t publicly admit it.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Lisa Marie on first death anniversary

“So, when Harry reached out at the end of 2023, he was more than receptive. The father-son bond they share never went away, and they were able to mend things pretty quickly — much to the surprise of some family members.”