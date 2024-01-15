Nicolas Cage believes his 'Bringing Out the Dead' will hit with the audiences this time if re-released in high definition

Nicolas Cage wants fans to give his film another chance

In 1999, Nicolas Cage’s Bringing Out the Dead was released. But the film did not do well. Now, the actor is hoping a remastered version may gel with the fans.



Speaking to Deadline, the Oscar winner opened up about the psychological drama where he played a paramedic who went through a spiritual crisis.

“Yeah, I love that movie, and I think it will stand the test of time. I watched it again recently. I think Paramount+ has it. It hasn’t gone to a high-def digital format yet, but I’m looking forward to maybe doing an interview for the movie with Martin Scorsese for Paramount+, because I think the movie is worth another look,” he added.

The National Treasure star continued, “I really believe that that is one of my best movies. I was in-between ‘Snake Eyes’ and ‘National Treasure,’ and I thought it was the most unusual style of filmmaking. It was perhaps the most abstract I’ve seen Martin Scorsese get with his style, and for me as well.”

Explaining the cause of the movie's failure at the box office, Nicolas blamed the movie's marketing campaign, which he said was misleading.

“But I think it was misinterpreted,” he noted. “The movie was marketed in such a way — probably because I had been making adventure films — that people thought it was going to be an ambulance action/adventure movie.”

Adding, “Well, that’s not what it was. It was a very painful character analysis of a burned-out paramedic based on a very good book by Joe Connelly. But it was misunderstood, and I think that movie, maybe when it goes to high definition, will get another breath of