 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Is Barry Keoghan dating Sabrina Carpenter?

Barry Keoghan was spotted enjoying a night with Sabrina Carpenter in Los Angeles

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

Is Barry Keoghan dating Sabrina Carpenter?
Is Barry Keoghan dating Sabrina Carpenter?

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter reportedly went out for a date night.

According to a source privy to PEOPLE, the Saltburn actor fueled romance rumors with the 24 year-old singer while they hung out at a spot named Luna Luna, inspired by the 1987 Germany art amusement park, in Los Angeles.

The insider claimed: "It definitely seemed like a date,” adding that the pair looked “cute together” and “shared a little kiss” too.

For the night out, Barry rocked a jacket, with number “69” adorned on the backside of it whereas Sabrina wore a black coat and pants while wearing her blonde locks down.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles. However, at the time a source told Page Six that there is “no truth” to the speculation of them dating.

Last year, Barry welcomed his son Brando with now-ex Alyson Sandro with whom he confirmed his split in the upcoming cover story interview for GQ.

As for Sabrina, her last rumored relationship was with Shawn Mendes as they both were seen spending some quality time at dinner outings and an album release party party at Miley Cyrus’.

However, Shawn confirmed in March 2023 that he and Sabrina were “not dating.”

Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?
Piers Morgan congratulates Harrison Ford for Lifetime Achievement Award
Piers Morgan congratulates Harrison Ford for Lifetime Achievement Award
Eminem displays sheer love for the Detroit Lions
Eminem displays sheer love for the Detroit Lions
Netflix's 'One Piece' rules streaming charts in 2023
Netflix's 'One Piece' rules streaming charts in 2023
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Complete list of winner
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Complete list of winner
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to 2024 Critics Choice Awards win
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to 2024 Critics Choice Awards win
King Charles felt he would 'tempt fate' if he discussed Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles felt he would 'tempt fate' if he discussed Queen Elizabeth II death
Prince William, Prince Harry cannot fix fight as wives don't see 'eye to eye'
Prince William, Prince Harry cannot fix fight as wives don't see 'eye to eye'
Kate Middleton snubs 'signals of distress' as she ditches 'submissive' self
Kate Middleton snubs 'signals of distress' as she ditches 'submissive' self
Nicolas Cage wants fans to give his film another chance
Nicolas Cage wants fans to give his film another chance
Robert Downey Jr. finally chooses career best film
Robert Downey Jr. finally chooses career best film
Queen Elizabeth Ii was 'angry as ever' upon learning Lilibet name
Queen Elizabeth Ii was 'angry as ever' upon learning Lilibet name