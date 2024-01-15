Barry Keoghan was spotted enjoying a night with Sabrina Carpenter in Los Angeles

Is Barry Keoghan dating Sabrina Carpenter?

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter reportedly went out for a date night.

According to a source privy to PEOPLE, the Saltburn actor fueled romance rumors with the 24 year-old singer while they hung out at a spot named Luna Luna, inspired by the 1987 Germany art amusement park, in Los Angeles.

The insider claimed: "It definitely seemed like a date,” adding that the pair looked “cute together” and “shared a little kiss” too.

For the night out, Barry rocked a jacket, with number “69” adorned on the backside of it whereas Sabrina wore a black coat and pants while wearing her blonde locks down.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles. However, at the time a source told Page Six that there is “no truth” to the speculation of them dating.

Last year, Barry welcomed his son Brando with now-ex Alyson Sandro with whom he confirmed his split in the upcoming cover story interview for GQ.

As for Sabrina, her last rumored relationship was with Shawn Mendes as they both were seen spending some quality time at dinner outings and an album release party party at Miley Cyrus’.

However, Shawn confirmed in March 2023 that he and Sabrina were “not dating.”