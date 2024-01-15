 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles due to acute effects of ketamine

Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans

Jennifer Aniston recently addressed his late actor friend Matthew Perry’s fans.

The 54 year-old actress made the comments while attending the Critics Choice Awards 2024 on Sunday where her show The Morning Show was the most-nominated series,

The Apple TV+ series was included in six categories including Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series, alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Speaking at the red carpet, Entertainment Tonight asked Jennifer if she has any message for the fandom who is still mourning the Friends alum’s death.

"Celebrate him," Jennifer smiled as she spoke of Matthew, who died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles from acute effects of ketamine.

Her statement comes after the speculations of the hit sitcom cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox, reuniting to pay the character of Chandler Bing a heartfelt tribute.

Daily Mail reported in November 2023 that the cast would come together on stage at the next Emmy Awards.

"Jen, Lisa, and the rest of the cast want to honor him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves - and there have been rumblings to do it at next year's Emmys," a source told the outlet at the time. 

