 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce in September 2023 when she attended his game at the Arrowhead Stadium

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

File Footage

A family relative of Taylor Swift likes to think that he’s the one who linked her with NFL star Travis Kelce.

During an interview with FloRacingTV, dirt tracker racer Danny Frye III claimed that he was the one who played cupid between the couple.

Danny went on to say that "he built a love connection" between the 34-year-old singer and Travis who have now been dating since September 2023.

He also claimed to be pretty close with the Lover crooner and has been photographed with her at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games.

“Funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately. It's been an interesting month or so," he added.

Taylor and Travis first made headlines when the former showed up to his game at the Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023.

However, in her Person of The Year interview with Time, the Daylight songstress claimed that she and the tight end started hanging out way before that.

It all started in July 2023 when Travis claimed in his New Heights podcast that he tried giving his number to Taylor after attending her Eras Tour concert in Arrowhead Stadium.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor shared.

King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name video
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?
Is Barry Keoghan dating Sabrina Carpenter?
Is Barry Keoghan dating Sabrina Carpenter?
Eminem displays sheer love for the Detroit Lions
Eminem displays sheer love for the Detroit Lions
Piers Morgan congratulates Harrison Ford for Lifetime Achievement Award
Piers Morgan congratulates Harrison Ford for Lifetime Achievement Award