Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

'Succession,' 'The Bear' triumph Primetime Emmy Awards 2023

Succession and The Bear dominated the Primetime Emmy Awards of 2023.

At the 75th annual event, the HBO series maintained its legacy of being the best drama series whereas the Jeremy Allen-starrer show was highlighted as the top comedy show.

Succession, the drama that tells the story of a deranged family competing for their global media empire, won the award for its fourth and final season.

Moreover, its leading actors Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook also won the awards for best actor and best actress in a drama respectively.

Overall, Succession won six Emmys including best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen and best writing in a drama for show creator Jesse Armstrong.

It fell short on the best supporting actress category which was bagged by Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus instead.

As for The Bear, the saga of a big shot chef who is out to save his small family restaurant following a tragedy, won best comedy series for its first season.

For the comedy acting categories, Jeremy won best actor, Ayo Edebiri won best supporting actress, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach bagged the award for best supporting actor.

