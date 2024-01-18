 
menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Hannah Waddingham confesses getting rejected due to her looks

'Game of Thrones' star Hannah Waddingham gets candid about getting bullied because of her appearance

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Photo: Hannah Waddingham confesses getting rejected due to her looks
Photo: Hannah Waddingham confesses getting rejected due to her looks

Hannah Waddingham has just taken a trip down memory lane and made a rare confession.

During the latest episode of BBC’s podcast Rule Breakers, the Game of Thrones actress weighed in on her career journey as an actress.

In doing so, Waddingham claimed that one of her drama teachers mocked her appearance in front of the entire class and asserted that she could never work on-screen.

Speaking to the broadcaster Michelle Vissage, the English actress recounted, “I had one drama teacher that said to the whole class: ‘Oh Hannah will never work on screen because she looks like one side of her face has had a stroke,’” as per the findings of Daily Mail.

The 49-year-old star then expressed her conviction and said, “I thought, ‘I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen.'”

It is pertinent to mention here that in her career Hannah earned numerous acting gigs and achieved accolades like Emmy AwardCritics Choice Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Before concluding the confessional, the acting sensation also revealed, “This is why, in my Emmys speech, I made a point - the one thing I said to myself [was], if this weird moment comes and I get this award, and I get my foot in this door,” declaring ,“I'm going to rip it off its hinges for music theatre people, or theatre people, to follow,” after which she moved on to the next topic. 

Prince William eagerly waiting for Prince George 'great involvement' in Royal role
Prince William eagerly waiting for Prince George 'great involvement' in Royal role
John Travola 'emotional bond' with Princess Diana helps Harry in 'aviation nod'
John Travola 'emotional bond' with Princess Diana helps Harry in 'aviation nod'
Prince Harry 'served with best revenge' by Palace over Lilibet row
Prince Harry 'served with best revenge' by Palace over Lilibet row
VFX expert explains stunning 'Across the Spider-Verse' animation
VFX expert explains stunning 'Across the Spider-Verse' animation
Sofía Vergara implies doing unthinkable on Jimmy Fallon Show
Sofía Vergara implies doing unthinkable on Jimmy Fallon Show
King Charles 'enlarged prostrate' and what it really means: Read
King Charles 'enlarged prostrate' and what it really means: Read
Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post
Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post
Brad Pitt's shocking hygiene habit laid bare amid Angelina Jolie row
Brad Pitt's shocking hygiene habit laid bare amid Angelina Jolie row
Spanish Queen Letizia 'cheating' scandal to dish out by 'someone in shadows'
Spanish Queen Letizia 'cheating' scandal to dish out by 'someone in shadows'
‘Needy' Justin Bieber is getting on Hailey's nerves?
‘Needy' Justin Bieber is getting on Hailey's nerves?
Insiders break silence on Kate Middleton's ‘non-cancerous' abdominal surgery
Insiders break silence on Kate Middleton's ‘non-cancerous' abdominal surgery
Emma Stone makes a bold statement about 'Poor Things' scenes
Emma Stone makes a bold statement about 'Poor Things' scenes