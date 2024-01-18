'Game of Thrones' star Hannah Waddingham gets candid about getting bullied because of her appearance

Photo: Hannah Waddingham confesses getting rejected due to her looks

Hannah Waddingham has just taken a trip down memory lane and made a rare confession.

During the latest episode of BBC’s podcast Rule Breakers, the Game of Thrones actress weighed in on her career journey as an actress.

In doing so, Waddingham claimed that one of her drama teachers mocked her appearance in front of the entire class and asserted that she could never work on-screen.

Speaking to the broadcaster Michelle Vissage, the English actress recounted, “I had one drama teacher that said to the whole class: ‘Oh Hannah will never work on screen because she looks like one side of her face has had a stroke,’” as per the findings of Daily Mail.

The 49-year-old star then expressed her conviction and said, “I thought, ‘I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen.'”

It is pertinent to mention here that in her career Hannah earned numerous acting gigs and achieved accolades like Emmy Award, Critics Choice Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Before concluding the confessional, the acting sensation also revealed, “This is why, in my Emmys speech, I made a point - the one thing I said to myself [was], if this weird moment comes and I get this award, and I get my foot in this door,” declaring ,“I'm going to rip it off its hinges for music theatre people, or theatre people, to follow,” after which she moved on to the next topic.