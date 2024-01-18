Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill set temperatures high in London night out

Tom Cruise was sighted with Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso at a swanky private members' club in London

Photo: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill set the temperature high amid London night out

Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill looked dapper in their latest outing together.

As per the findings of Daily Mail, the Mission: Impossible hitmaker was spotted beside the Man of Steel actor and his partner Natalie Viscuso on Friday.

The trio reportedly decided their rendezvous to be a swanky private members' club, which was located in London.

The 61-year-old super star stunned in a navy-blue suit teamed with a light blue shirt underneath. On the other hand, the 40-year-old Hollywood hunk ravished in a camel brown trench coat over a navy-blue shirt paired with checked trousers. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Natalie flaunted a chic monochromatic ensemble.

This comes after The Top Gun: Maverick actor announced exciting news for his fans a week ago.

Tom Cruise took to Instagram and posted, “Excited to share this news. I look forward to making great movies together!”

According to the statement, Tom Cruise had entered into a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to produce and develop both original and franchise projects.

The actor penned: “Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy and Tom Cruise today announced they will jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise in 2024 under a new strategic partnership between Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery. Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank.”

"I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!" he expressed in conclusion.