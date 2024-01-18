Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive snub from the Palace

Prince Harry 'served with best revenge' by Palace over Lilibet row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been served with the best revenge by the Palace over new confessions about Lilibet's name.

In Robert Hardman's new book, it is revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was upset that the Sussexes took her childhood moniker to name their daughter.

The book noted: "One privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet'"

"When the Sussexes tried to co-opt the palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed," he further writes.



Meanwhile, The Sun Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards notices how the new revelation has snubbed Harry's claim the Queen approved and supported him in naming Princess Lilibet.

He said: "Harry’s had a fairly clear run of knocking his family and making claim after claim through his documentaries and his book, Spare. But as we are now finding out, not only do recollections vary, some of his claims were somewhat fanciful. They say revenge is a dish best served cold and that’s what the Palace has done."

