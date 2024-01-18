'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' VFX head gives insights into the film's animation

VFX expert explains stunning 'Across the Spider-Verse' animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stunning animations have left the cinemagoers and critics in awe. The experts behind it explained how much effort added to create this kind of work that received a nod from the Academy in the visual effects category.



Michael Lasker, the visual effects supervisor said, “It was a wild experience creating the multiverse in this movie."

He highlighted the teamwork that goes into the movie to create such a marvel.

“Miles’ world was sort of the baseline … and then we had five other universes to create, all inspired by different artists, all with different techniques. It was a lot of development. It was a lot of collaboration.”

Explaining the extent of hard work, Michael revealed the film has a whopping 3,000 individual shots.

“And it’s like 3,000 paintings with 1,000 artists, all different types of work, whether they’re animators or texture painters, or artists or developers,” he continued.

“It’s really a team that put their work into making this movie.”