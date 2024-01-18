Amy Robach stands tall amid fears of "paying price"

Thursday, January 18, 2024
After facing a spell of apparently negative press, Amy Robach remains undeterred as the blonde anchor shows her brave face, telling the world she will continue her path despite the price.
The ex-GMA3 host's comments would be understood in the context of her scandalous affair with co-host T.J. Holmes.
The remarks comes after the 50-year-old posted the first video on Tiktok after joining the platform. In the beginning, Amy started with the basics.
“There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There might be others of you who know me from — unfortunately — the tabloids. And I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am, so I’ll give you the rundown."
She continued, “I am 50 years old, I am the proud mom of two girls, [aged] 17 and 21. I have chosen love in my life and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future.”
Amid the alleged negative portrayal of Amy by the tabloids, she wanted to show her 'real-self' to the public.
“I’m excited to talk about who I am, how I live, and what I stand for and hopefully take back my narrative if it’s something that you all think you know,” she noted.
“I hope that I can show you what the real me and who the real me is.”