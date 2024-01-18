Amy Robach joins Tiktok, doubles down on showing 'real image' to the world while opening up about the 'price to pay'

Amy Robach stands tall amid fears of "paying price"

After facing a spell of apparently negative press, Amy Robach remains undeterred as the blonde anchor shows her brave face, telling the world she will continue her path despite the price.



The ex-GMA3 host's comments would be understood in the context of her scandalous affair with co-host T.J. Holmes.

The remarks comes after the 50-year-old posted the first video on Tiktok after joining the platform. In the beginning, Amy started with the basics.

“There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There might be others of you who know me from — unfortunately — the tabloids. And I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am, so I’ll give you the rundown."

She continued, “I am 50 years old, I am the proud mom of two girls, [aged] 17 and 21. I have chosen love in my life and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future.”

Amid the alleged negative portrayal of Amy by the tabloids, she wanted to show her 'real-self' to the public.

“I’m excited to talk about who I am, how I live, and what I stand for and hopefully take back my narrative if it’s something that you all think you know,” she noted.

“I hope that I can show you what the real me and who the real me is.”