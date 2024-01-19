Fans sue Madonna for allegedly beginning the concert late in a row

Madonna faces accusations of deceptive trade practices

In December, the Madonna Celebration tour concert reportedly began after a quite delay, stirring a backlash. Now, some concertgoers are suing the pop icon for starting the show late.



On Wednesday, the lawsuit was bought by a pair of New York City residents Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden in Brooklyn federal court.

The complaint argues the Grammy winner for breaching the contract. As they pointed Hung Up singer's three Celebrations tour concerts in New York were touted to begin at 8:30 p.m. But, they added the shows started after 10:30 pm.

Starting the show late, the fans claim they faced difficulties as the show ended the late at night and they were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs," on Dec. 13.

The lawsuit reads, “Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and Defendants were aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation."