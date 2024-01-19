BAFTA nominations 2024: 'Barbie' faces major blow against 'Oppenheimer'?

BAFTA 2024 disclosed the number of categories 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' made it to

Barbie faced a major blow following the announcement of BAFTA nominations 2024.



The British Academy Film Awards announced its categories on Thursday which did not include the highest blockbuster of 2023 in the nomination of Best Film.

Along with Martin Scorsese for Killers of The Flower Moon, Greta Gerwig was also snubbed from the Best Director category.

The billion-dollar club movie only garnered five nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony, despite receiving high acclamation from both fans and critics.

However, Ryan Gosling has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Margot Robbie is one of the movie's five nominees for Best Leading Actress.

Barbie won a Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, but Oppenheimer took home five awards, including Best Picture: Drama.

Christopher Nolan’s historical biopic, which contributed to the Barbenheimer phenomenon in July 2023, garnered a total of 13 nominations, including the categories of Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film and Best Director.

This also marks Cillian Murphy’s first ever BAFTA nomination for his portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer.